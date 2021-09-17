The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Dothan, AL
