Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.