 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert