Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL
