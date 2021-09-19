 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

