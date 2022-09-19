Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Dothan folks should be prepared for hig…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…