Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.