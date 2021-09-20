 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

