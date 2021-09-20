The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL
