Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.