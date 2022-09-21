The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Dothan folks should be prepared for hig…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …