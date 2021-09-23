Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Dothan, AL
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.