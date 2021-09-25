The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.