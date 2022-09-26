The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sh…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks like …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…