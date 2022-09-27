Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

