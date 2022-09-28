Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Dothan, AL
