Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Dothan, AL
