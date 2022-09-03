Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL
