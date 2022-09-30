Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperature…
This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Toda…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…