Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

