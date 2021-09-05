The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
For the drive home in Dothan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are p…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It shoul…
For the drive home in Dothan: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Lo…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The a…