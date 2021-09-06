The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Dothan folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
For the drive home in Dothan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are p…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It shoul…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the…