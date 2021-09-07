Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL
