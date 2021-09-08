The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Dothan, AL
