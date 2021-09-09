The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Dothan, AL
