Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph.