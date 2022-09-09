Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan are…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It's likely to rai…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
For the drive home in Dothan: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …