This evening in Dothan: Overcast with showers at times. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. It sh…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. It should be a…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 66F. Winds SE …
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…