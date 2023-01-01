This evening in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
