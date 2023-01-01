Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.