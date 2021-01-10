Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
