Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast cal…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.