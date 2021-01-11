Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.