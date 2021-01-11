Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
