Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

