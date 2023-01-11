Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.