Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
