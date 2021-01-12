 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

