Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph.