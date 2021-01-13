Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Dothan Saturday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should …
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Winds should b…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are p…
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …