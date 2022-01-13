 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

