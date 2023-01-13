This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast cal…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degree…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.…