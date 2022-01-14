 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert