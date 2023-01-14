 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

