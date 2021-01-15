 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

