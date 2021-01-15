Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.