Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low near 40F. E winds shifting to SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph.