Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

