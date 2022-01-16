This evening in Dothan: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
