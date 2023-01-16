Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.