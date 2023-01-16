This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. …