 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert