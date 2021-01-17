For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
