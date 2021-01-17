 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Local Weather

