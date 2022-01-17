 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

