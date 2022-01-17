This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
