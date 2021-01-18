This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
