For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be …
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…