Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.