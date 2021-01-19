Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.