Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
