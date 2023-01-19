Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.