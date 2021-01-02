This evening's outlook for Dothan: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies late. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
